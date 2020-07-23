|
|
|
Mrs Christine Eskholme Chesterfield Mrs Christine Eskholme
of Chesterfield has passed away very suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday 10th July,
aged 76 years.
Born in Birmingham, Chris has been a resident of Chesterfield for 42 years.
Chris trained as a Dental Nurse at Dudley Road Hospital, Birmingham before moving to Sheffield to be a Dental Nurse. Later she worked at Spire Jewellers and then onto Eastwood Grange in Ashover where she worked until her retirement.
She enjoyed holidays abroad and had travelled to Australia several times to visit family. She loved all animals, especially her cats and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.
She leaves behind her three daughters Sam, Heidi and Katie who she raised on her own, five grandchildren Kieran, Matthew, Archie, Arabella and Rupert, sons-in-law Dave and Alex and Sam's partner David.
Funeral to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 27th July at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020