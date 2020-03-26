|
Miss Christine Hornsby Boythorpe Miss Christine Sarah Hornsby, of Boythorpe, formerly of St Augustines, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 66.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Christine loved watching television, especially detective dramas, loved shopping and visiting Chesterfield town centre.
Christine leaves a sister, brother-in-law, her nieces and their families.
The service and interment takes place at Spital Cemetery, on Friday April 3, 2020, at 12.15pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020