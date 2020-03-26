Home

B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Christine Hornsby

Christine Hornsby Notice
Miss Christine Hornsby Boythorpe Miss Christine Sarah Hornsby, of Boythorpe, formerly of St Augustines, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 66.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Christine loved watching television, especially detective dramas, loved shopping and visiting Chesterfield town centre.
Christine leaves a sister, brother-in-law, her nieces and their families.
The service and interment takes place at Spital Cemetery, on Friday April 3, 2020, at 12.15pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
