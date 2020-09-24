|
|
|
Mrs Christine Hulett Hollingwood Mrs Christine Hulett of Hollingwood has passed away at The Green Nursing Home, Hasland, aged 77 years.
Christine has been a lifelong local resident.
She was a member of Hollingwood Bowling Club and enjoyed socialising with her friends at Hollingwood Hotel. She also enjoyed reading and shopping.
Christine leaves behind her daughter Claire and two grandchildren Cody and Macy.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 01246 232966
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020