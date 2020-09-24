Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetton Funeral Service
15 Ringwood Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1DF
01246 232966
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hulett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hulett

Notice Condolences

Christine Hulett Notice
Mrs Christine Hulett Hollingwood Mrs Christine Hulett of Hollingwood has passed away at The Green Nursing Home, Hasland, aged 77 years.
Christine has been a lifelong local resident.
She was a member of Hollingwood Bowling Club and enjoyed socialising with her friends at Hollingwood Hotel. She also enjoyed reading and shopping.
Christine leaves behind her daughter Claire and two grandchildren Cody and Macy.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 01246 232966
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -