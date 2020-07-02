|
|
|
Mrs Christine Lea Walton Mrs Christine Lea of Kelburn Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield
has passed away peacefully
aged 75 years in Weston Park Hospital on Friday 19 June.
She was born in Liverpool, and after a degree in Zoology and Botany worked initially in the library of the Zoological Society at London Zoo. After some years in Solihull, Christine has lived in Walton, Chesterfield for almost 40 years. She believed strongly in helping the community and was a volunteer advice worker for the Chesterfield CAB/Citizens Advice Bureau for over 30 years. She was one of the founder volunteers at the Chesterfield Bureau when first set up.
Christine had wide interests including music, ballet, literature and the natural world.
She made many dear friends in Chesterfield NWR contributing at meetings, enjoying the NWR Book Group and the fellowship of walking with both NWR
and Ramblers. She was
a member too of the
Peak Music Society and U3A enjoying concerts with both.
Christine has left a loving and caring circle of family and friends, but was able last year to celebrate her 50th wedding with husband Cliff. She leaves daughter Katie, now living in Vancouver Island and son Ian in Exeter, both with their families. Christine's three much-loved grandsons Lucas, Tyler and Isaac brought her great joy in her final years of illness with Pancreatic Cancer.
Funeral at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 6 July at 2.30. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK, via the Tribute Page in memory of Christine by entering togetherinmemory.
pancreaticcancer.org.uk//In-Memory/Christine-Lea
on a computer's web browser. There will be a webcast of her funeral for those unable to attend - please contact Cliff for access code.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020