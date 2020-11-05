Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Eyre & Sons Bolsover
69 High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
(012) 468-2245 5
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Leonard

Notice Condolences

Christine Leonard Notice
Mrs Christine Leonard Hasland Mrs Christine Ann Leonard, of Hasland, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, on October 23, 2020, aged 79.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Christine was a housewife.
Her interests included spending time with her family, hiking, reading and local community groups.
Christine was predeceased by her husband Martin. She leaves one son, one daughter and three grandchildren.
The funeral service has taken place.
Funeral directors: W. Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -