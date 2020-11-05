|
|
|
Mrs Christine Leonard Hasland Mrs Christine Ann Leonard, of Hasland, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, on October 23, 2020, aged 79.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Christine was a housewife.
Her interests included spending time with her family, hiking, reading and local community groups.
Christine was predeceased by her husband Martin. She leaves one son, one daughter and three grandchildren.
The funeral service has taken place.
Funeral directors: W. Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020