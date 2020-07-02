Home

Christine Lyon Notice
Mrs Christine Lyon Newbold Mrs Christine Lyon of Enfield Road, Highbury, Newbold, Chesterfield has died at Ashgate Hospice, aged 74 years.
Born in Brampton, Christine has been a lifelong local resident.
Christine worked at Homehelp for 15 years.
Christine's hobbies included helping to organise charity events and music evenings, walking and going on holidays to Cornwall.
Christine leaves behind her husband Peter Lyons, children Sean and Julie and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service took place on
1st July at Boythorpe Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ, 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020
