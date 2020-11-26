Home

Mrs Christine Powell Pilsley Mrs Christine Anne Powell, nee Knott, of Pilsley, Chesterfield, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 73.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Christine was a housewife.
Her interests included gardening, dogs, charity shops, listening to the radio, watching television and spending time with her family.
Christine was predeceased by her partner Michael Higginson. She leaves four daughters, one son, ten grandsons, five granddaughters, 12 great-grandsons, five great-granddaughters, one great great-grandson.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium, on December 2, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.50am. Due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions 30 people to attend by invitation only. The service will be streamed live, please contact the family for access details and information.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
