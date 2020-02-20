|
Mrs Christine Severn North Wingfield Mrs Christine Mavis Severn, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 75.
Born at Bolsover and a resident of North Wingfield for 37 years, Christine worked at Co-op, Rylands, Eyre & Eliston and at a grocers shop, New Street, Hepthorne Lane.
Her interests included her dogs, dressmaking, holidays and socialising
Christine leaves her partner Gerald, sons Richard, Tim, Andrew and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020