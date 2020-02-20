Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30
Brimington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Severn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Severn

Notice Condolences

Christine Severn Notice
Mrs Christine Severn North Wingfield Mrs Christine Mavis Severn, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 75.
Born at Bolsover and a resident of North Wingfield for 37 years, Christine worked at Co-op, Rylands, Eyre & Eliston and at a grocers shop, New Street, Hepthorne Lane.
Her interests included her dogs, dressmaking, holidays and socialising
Christine leaves her partner Gerald, sons Richard, Tim, Andrew and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -