Mrs Christine Silcock Bolsover Mrs Christine Ann Silcock of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 63.
Born in Mtarfa, Malta, Christine has been a local resident for 37 years. She worked as a nurse for 22 years, and has been retired for three years.
Christine liked baking and having holidays.
Christine leaves her husband Robert Silcock, sons and daughters Carl Hornsby, Emma Hornsby, Aimee Taft and Kristian Silcock, granddaughters Lucy Taft and Ruby Taft.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday January 18, 2020
at 1.30pm at Brimington Crematorium followed by celebration of life at Casa Hotel. The family ask that red or tartan clothing be worn
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020