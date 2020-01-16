|
Mrs Christine Williamson Duckmanton Mrs Christine Williamson, of Duckmanton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in North Wingfield and a lifelong local resident, Christine worked for the National Coal Board, as a secretary and later at Staveley Junior School, until her retirement.
Her interests included watching television, crosswords and puzzles, spending time with her family and friends.
Christine was predeceased by her husband Keith, she leaves daughters Janet and Ann, son David, grandchildren Rebecca, Jamie, Hannah, Emma and Ashley, great-grandchildren Harry and Poppy.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 23, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020