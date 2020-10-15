Home

Christopher Daff Notice
Mr Christopher Andrew Daff Staveley Mr Christopher Andrew Daff of Staveley has passed away in Nottingham, aged 62 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Christopher has been a lifelong local resident.
Christopher worked as a
Builder and Plasterer.
He enjoyed fishing, football, doing crosswords and quizzes and spending time with family.
Christopher leaves behind his partner Julie Russell, children Emma, Karla, Shayne and Gary and seven grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 21st October at
11-10am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
