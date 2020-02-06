Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen Pledger Independent Funeral Director (Holmewood, Chesterfield)
Heath Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5RA
01246 855101
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Deakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Deakin

Notice Condolences

Christopher Deakin Notice
Mr Christopher Deakin Holmewood Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Christopher Barry Deakin, of Holmewood, has passed away at home, aged 47. He worked at Sapa, Rick Bestwicks, T.Mat, factory worker.
Christopher liked socialising with friends, spending time with his family, having a bet on the horses and a game of dominoes.
Christopher leaves his sons Jamie and Kai, step daughter Leona, mother Valerie, sister Jayne and brother-in-law Alan.
The funeral service takes place on February 11, 2020 at Heath Church at 11.00am followed by burial in the church yard.
Funeral Directors:
Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -