Mr Christopher Deakin Holmewood Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Christopher Barry Deakin, of Holmewood, has passed away at home, aged 47. He worked at Sapa, Rick Bestwicks, T.Mat, factory worker.
Christopher liked socialising with friends, spending time with his family, having a bet on the horses and a game of dominoes.
Christopher leaves his sons Jamie and Kai, step daughter Leona, mother Valerie, sister Jayne and brother-in-law Alan.
The funeral service takes place on February 11, 2020 at Heath Church at 11.00am followed by burial in the church yard.
Funeral Directors:
Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020