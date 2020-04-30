|
|
|
Mr Christopher Michael Horn Morton Mr Christopher Michael Horn of Evershill Close, Morton, Alfreton passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 56.
Born in Chesterfield, Christopher was a Morton resident for 18 years. He worked for Derbyshire County Council as a Fencer and Paver for 14 years.
Christopher enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his wife Beverley Horn and children Sam, Kayleigh and Ciaran.
The funeral service takes place on Monday May 4, 2020 Holy Cross Church, Morton at 2.00pm.
Funeral Directors: S Hallam & Son Family Funeral Directors Ltd, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton. 01773 872207.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020