Mr Christopher Marshall Dronfield Mr Christopher John Stanley Marshall of Dronfield, formerly of Brampton has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Hathersage, Derbyshire, Christopher was a lifelong local resident.
He was a retired accountant .
His interests included wine, gardening and cat, Fudge.
He was a devoted family man who liked walking and listening to Radio 4.
Christopher was predeceased by his wife Jean. He is survived by daughter Katherine, son Simon, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday February 7, 2020 at 15.30.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
