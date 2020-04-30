|
Mr Christopher Shaw Brockwell Mr Christopher Shaw of Brockwell has passed away at
St Michaels Nursing Home,
aged 64.
Born in English Army Camp, Hostert, Germany, Chris was a Chesterfield resident all his life.
He was employed at Midland Bank until he took early retirement due to ill health.
He liked golf, all sports programmes, quizing, reading and golf holidays.
Chris leaves his wife Susan Shaw, daughters Emma and Gillian, sons-in-law Glenn and Shaun, grandson Dylan, two step grandchildren, four step great- grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday May 4, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm. Immediate family only to attend please.
A memorial to be held at a later date.
A just giving page has been set up in Chris's memory, with all donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020