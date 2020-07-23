Home

Christopher Young Notice
Mr Christopher Young Hasland Mr Christopher Young of Meadow Hill Road, Hasland has passed away at Burton Closes Hall Care Home, Bakewell, aged 62 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Christopher has been a lifelong local resident.
Christopher worked as an Electrician, Dema Glass BTH and Brampton Paper Mill until his retirement aged mid 50's.
Christopher's hobbies included football, Chesterfield and England Model Makins, fishing, enjoyed listening to music, especially Queen, and loved his pets and cats.
Christopher leaves behind his mother Madge Young, brother Mick and sister Gill, nephew Luke, nieces Emma and Georgia.
Funeral service to be held on 29th July 2020 at 11.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
