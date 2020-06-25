Home

J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Clare Hollingworth

Clare Hollingworth
Miss Clare Hollingworth Ashover Miss Clare Hollingworth of Ashover passed away at home aged 89. Born at Stretton before moving to Spancarr Farm, Ashover where she spent the rest of her life.
Educated at Tupton Hall School, before spending most of her working life at the county offices in Matlock.
Clare enjoyed holidays with friends as well as eating out.
At home she loved the farming life and spending time in her garden.
Clare was predeceased by her 2 brothers Joe and Jack, she leaves behind 2 sisters in law, 2 nephews, 1 niece and 7 great nephews and nieces.
The funeral is to take place on Friday 26th June at 11.30 at Ashover Cemetery.
Funeral directors: J E Nicholson Funeral Director, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY. 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
