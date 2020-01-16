|
HOUSLEY Clarence Harold
(Our Kid) Joan, Cheryl & Christine would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support, kindness and donations in lieu of flowers which raised £250.00 and will go to Parkinsons UK.
Special thank to staff at the Springs Health Centre, Clowne, Health Care Professionals at the Arc, Clowne and Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Also, a big thanks to Nigel Turner, Funeral Director of Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, for his personal care, attention to detail and his help and support at this sad time.
Thank You
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020