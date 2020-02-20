|
Mr Clarence Hunt Brimington Mr Clarence (Curly) Hunt of Brimington has passed away at home, aged 94.
Carly was a local resident for 30 years, and was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.
He worked as a post man from about 1970 to 1990, prior to that he was a baker for about 20 years.
Curly loved listening to music, walking and he was a founder member of U.3.A.
Curly was predeceased by his wife Rita. He is survived by daughter Gillian, son Jon, grandchildren Daniel and Nathalie, great-grandchildren Arianna, Lucca, Rudi and Ruben.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 13.50 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020