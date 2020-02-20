Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors
Whitting Valley Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 9EY
01246 452344
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
13:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Hunt

Notice Condolences

Clarence Hunt Notice
Mr Clarence Hunt Brimington Mr Clarence (Curly) Hunt of Brimington has passed away at home, aged 94.
Carly was a local resident for 30 years, and was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.
He worked as a post man from about 1970 to 1990, prior to that he was a baker for about 20 years.
Curly loved listening to music, walking and he was a founder member of U.3.A.
Curly was predeceased by his wife Rita. He is survived by daughter Gillian, son Jon, grandchildren Daniel and Nathalie, great-grandchildren Arianna, Lucca, Rudi and Ruben.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 13.50 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -