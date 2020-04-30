|
Mr Clifford Davenport Brampton Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Clifford Davenport has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Clifford was employed as a mechanic at Chesterfield Corporation Transport, then a lorry driver at Robinsons until taking early retirement due to ill health.
He loved pottering about with DIY, taking holidays abroad with his wife and walking his beloved dogs, until illness stopped him.
Clifford leaves his wife Josephine.
A funeral service takes place on May 5, 2020 at Chesterfield crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors; Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (01246 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020