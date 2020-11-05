|
Mr Clifford Goodlad Brampton Mr Clifford Albert (Cliff) Goodlad, of Brampton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong resident of Brampton, Cliff was a supervisor for British Telecom, until his retirement.
His interests included railways, particularly steam, Chesterfield Football Club, classical music and musicals.
Cliff was predeceased by his wife June in 2014. He leaves sons Nigel and Kevin, daughters-in-law Susan and Sharon, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 5, 2020, Rose Hill U.R.C, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Donations in Cliff's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020