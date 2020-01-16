|
Mr Clifford Markham Chesterfield Mr Clifford Frederick Markham of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Clifford was born in Chesterfield and has been a local resident for 36 years.
He worked in the steel works in Scunthorpe, and part time at Kennings Garage.
Clifford was predeceased by his wife Freda Markham.
He is survived by son Alan, daughters Christine, Elaine and Sharon, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 23, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm. All welcome afterwards at Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020