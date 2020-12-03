|
Mr Clive Miller Inkersall Mr Clive Miller, of Inkersall, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Born in Inkersall and a local resident for 49 years, Clive was a Police Officer, retiring in February 1999, following 28 years of service.
His interests included music, family holidays, horse racing and football.
Clive leaves his wife Norah, son Anthony, daughter Helen, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 9, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: W. Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020