Mr Colin Arblaster Ashgate Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Colin Arblaster of Springbank House Care Home, previously of Ashgate has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 90.
Colin worked as a fitter, working with several firms including Robinsons, he retired in 1994.
He loved his garden and was a member of Holymoorside Bowling Club, he also enjoyed listening to music.
Colin was predeceased by his wife Dulcie in 2016. He is survived by his daughter Denise and son -in-law Stephen.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020