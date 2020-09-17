|
Mr Colin Dove Grassmoor Mr Colin Dove of Grassmoor has passed away at Ashgate Care Home, aged 85 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Colin has been a lifelong local resident.
Colin worked as a Miner at Williamthorpe Pit for 25 years. He worked at Henry Boots, Biwaters, Clay Cross until his retirement.
Colin was a keen gardener, enjoyed horse racing and loved going on holidays abroad. He also enjoyed playing darts, dominoes and cards at his local pub.
Colin leaves behind his wife Pauline Dove, children Christine, Ray and John, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 21st September at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020