Mr Colin Shaw Tapton Mr Colin Shaw, of Tapton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, he grew up around Staveley and Brimington, Colin had been retired for approximately 30 years and was an engineer (fitter) for the Coal Board.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and keeping rabbits, which he took to shows across the country. He also shared a love for Chow Chow dogs with his wife.
Colin was predeceased by his wife Eileen Betty Shaw, he leaves sons Mark, Julian, stepson Michael and six grandchildren.
The graveside service takes place at Staveley Cemetery, on April 7, 2020, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020
