Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Colin Watkinson

Colin Watkinson Notice
Mr Colin Watkinson Holmewood Mr Colin Watkinson, of Holmewood, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Colin was a retired miner.
His interests included horse racing and spending time at his caravan in Skegness.
Colin leaves his wife Janet, sons Gavin, Paul and Stephen.
The funeral service has taken place on November 3, 2020, at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
