Mrs Connie Elliott Wingerworth Mrs Connie Elliott of Central Drive, Wingerworth has passed away at home, aged 92 years.
Born in Spitewinter, Ashover, Connie has been a lifelong local resident.
Connie worked as a Sales Traveller and Grocery Shop Assistant at Lowes of Brampton and Ormes of Chesterfield from 1942 to 1953.
Connie was a lifelong member of Stonedge Chapel and a Soloist and Duettist with the Gospel Choir. She also enjoyed music, piano playing, bird watching, gardening, and enjoyed a picnic with friends and family,
Connie leaves behind her husband Thomas William (Bill) Elliott who she was married to for over 70 years, children Vivienne, Robin and Ian, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place at Stonedge Chapel Spitewinter at 1.30pm on Monday August 10th 2020. Burial at Ashover.
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield, S42 7EU, tel. 01246 566592
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020