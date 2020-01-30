Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Turner

Notice Condolences

Connie Turner Notice
Mrs Connie Turner Brampton Mrs Connie Turner of Brampton has passed away at The Green Care Home one day shy of her 99th birthday.
A lifelong resident of Brampton, her interests included sequence dancing
and her garden.
Connie was predeceased by her husband Roy. She is survived by son Geoffrey, his wife Gill, grandchildren Iain and Lindsey and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -