Mrs Connie Turner Brampton Mrs Connie Turner of Brampton has passed away at The Green Care Home one day shy of her 99th birthday.
A lifelong resident of Brampton, her interests included sequence dancing
and her garden.
Connie was predeceased by her husband Roy. She is survived by son Geoffrey, his wife Gill, grandchildren Iain and Lindsey and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020