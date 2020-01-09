|
|
|
Mr Craig Reddington Calow Mr Craig Reddington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 38.
Craig was born in Pinxton and was a Chesterfield resident all his life.
He worked as a cook at Road Chef before he retired due to ill health.
Craig loved watching television, walking, history, science, biology and physics. He enjoyed listening to music, reading books, aircraft, air shows, painting and ham radio.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors; Wilkinson Bros Ltd. 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell, Alfreton.
(01773 811371)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020