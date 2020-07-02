|
Mr Cyril Hartshorn Chesterfield Mr Cyril Hartshorn of Grassmoor has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90 years. Born in Grassmoor, Cyril has been a lifelong local resident.
Cyril worked as a Brick Layer and Stone Mason for 30 years and a HGV Driver for 20 years until his retirement in 1995.
Cyril was a keen gardener, loved building and caravanning until he became disabled. He enjoyed dominoes, movies and spending time with his family.
Cyril leaves behind his
daughter Mary Hartshorn, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service to be held at 11am on 2nd July 2020 at
Dark Lane Cemetery
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020