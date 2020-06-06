|
Mr Dale Derricott Poolsbrook Lifelong resident Dale Derricott has passed away at CRH,
aged 59 years.
Dale worked as a taxi driver for Duckmanton Taxis.
His interests included shooting, fishing, car boots and holidays in Skegness.
Dale is survived by his wife Elaine, his daughter Rachel, sons Jermaine and Antony, son in law Roy, daughters in law Samantha and Becky, his twelve grandchildren, his father Anthony and sisters Verena, Melonie and Toni.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 11th June at 11am with a graveside service at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins and Hope Ltd., 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF Tel: 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020