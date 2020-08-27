|
Mr Dale Lawrence Townsend
of Shirland has passed in
Kings Mill Hospital on
14th August 2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Belper, Dale has been a lifelong local resident.
Dale will be remembered
by all for his happy smile, infectious laugh and friendly, kind hearted nature.
Dale leaves behind his Dad Nick, Step-mum Bev and Sisters Cheryl, Sonia, Charlotte and Emilie.
Donations for chosen charities in memory of Dale can be passed directly to the family or sent to the funeral directors.
Funeral Director: Wilkinson Bros Funeral Directors, 10 Church Hill Blackwell - 01773 811371
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020