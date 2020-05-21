Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
15:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Stone

Notice Condolences

Dallas Stone Notice
Mrs Dallas Ann Stone North Wingfield Mrs Dallas Ann Stone of North Wingfield passed away at home, aged 80.
Born in Pilsley, Dallas has been a local resident all her life. She worked as an upholsterer for Reeve (Coach builders) Ltd of Pilsley followed by caring for her late husband.
Dallas enjoyed socialising with friends and family, holidaying in Scotland and day trips out. She enjoyed baking and sharing her famous fruit cakes She had a love of dogs, particularly Labradors.
Dallas was predeceased by her husband Mr Barry Stone, she leaves behind her much loved nieces, great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on May 29, 2020 at 3.30 pm. No flowers please, donations at Dallas' request for Pensthorpe Conservation Trust for the breeding and protection of red squirrels.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -