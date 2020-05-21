|
|
|
Mrs Dallas Ann Stone North Wingfield Mrs Dallas Ann Stone of North Wingfield passed away at home, aged 80.
Born in Pilsley, Dallas has been a local resident all her life. She worked as an upholsterer for Reeve (Coach builders) Ltd of Pilsley followed by caring for her late husband.
Dallas enjoyed socialising with friends and family, holidaying in Scotland and day trips out. She enjoyed baking and sharing her famous fruit cakes She had a love of dogs, particularly Labradors.
Dallas was predeceased by her husband Mr Barry Stone, she leaves behind her much loved nieces, great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on May 29, 2020 at 3.30 pm. No flowers please, donations at Dallas' request for Pensthorpe Conservation Trust for the breeding and protection of red squirrels.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020