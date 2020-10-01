|
|
|
Mr Daniel Boyd Wilson Hasland Mr Daniel Boyd Wilson of Mansfield Road, Hasland passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 64 years.
Born in Glasgow, Scotland he was a resident for 50 years.
Daniel was a mechanic since he was 15 and was the owner of Auto Inspire Ltd. He loved football and supported both Celtic and Liverpool FC. He enjoyed socialising with friends but above all, he loved spending time with his daughter Alex.
Daniel's funeral service will be held on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 2.30pm at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker Funeral Directors, 369a Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020