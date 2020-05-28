Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Smith

Notice Condolences

Darrell Smith Notice
Darrell Smith Ripley Darrell Smith of Ripley, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 78.
Born in Chesterfield, Darrell was a lifelong local resident. He worked as a manager at Kennings and Landrover in Derby.
Darrells hobbies included the Rotary club at Ripley, he had an interest in cars, music and tennis.
Darrell leaves his mum Ethel Griffin and his brother Shaun Griffin.
There will be a family funeral only.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -