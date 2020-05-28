|
|
|
Darrell Smith Ripley Darrell Smith of Ripley, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 78.
Born in Chesterfield, Darrell was a lifelong local resident. He worked as a manager at Kennings and Landrover in Derby.
Darrells hobbies included the Rotary club at Ripley, he had an interest in cars, music and tennis.
Darrell leaves his mum Ethel Griffin and his brother Shaun Griffin.
There will be a family funeral only.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020