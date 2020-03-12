Home

Mr Darren Dilnot Spital Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Darren Steven Dilnot has passed away, aged 51.
He volunteered at Linacre Reservoir, building dams and restorating dry stone walls.
His interests included astronomy, fantasy games, role play, Lord of the Rings. He liked reading, walking and had a love of nature and the outdoors, he also enjoyed his favourite love of walking his and others' dogs.
Darren leaves his mother Enid Dilnot, sister Joanne, Lisa, nieces Shannon and Courtney, brother-in-law Sean.
He was predeceased by his father Douglas Dilnot and sister Donna Brennan.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Friday March 20, 2020 at 4.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
