David Gerald Allen Renishaw David Gerald Allen of Renishaw passed away at home surrounded by his family, aged 68 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Renishaw.
David worked included Bramah's British Rail Track Layer, Renishaw Park Pit, loco driver and ICCPI engineering until his retirement.
He loved to be surrounded by his family and was a keen gardener and lifelong supporter of Chesterfield Football Club.
David leaves behind his wife Val, daughter Michelle and daughter Louise and wife Kat, grandaughters Abi and Elise, grandsons George, Joel and Lewis.
Service and cremation to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September at 2.10pm, leaving from the house at 1.30pm.
Funeral director: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, 01246 570862.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020