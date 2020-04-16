Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Anderson

Notice Condolences

David Anderson Notice
Mr David Anderson Matlock Mr David Anderson of Matlock has passed away at home,
aged 74.
Born in Manchester, David was a local resident for 40 years.
He worked as a Sales Manager.
His hobbies included watching & playing football, Crown Green Bowls and supporting Manchester United FC.
David leaves his partner Patricia Needham, daughter Natalie Trutwein, grandchildren, Lucas, Paige and Nathan.
The funeral takes place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on April 16, 2020.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare,15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire,
(01629 580076)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -