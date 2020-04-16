|
Mr David Anderson Matlock Mr David Anderson of Matlock has passed away at home,
aged 74.
Born in Manchester, David was a local resident for 40 years.
He worked as a Sales Manager.
His hobbies included watching & playing football, Crown Green Bowls and supporting Manchester United FC.
David leaves his partner Patricia Needham, daughter Natalie Trutwein, grandchildren, Lucas, Paige and Nathan.
The funeral takes place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on April 16, 2020.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare,15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire,
(01629 580076)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020