Mr David Boyer Grangewood Lifelong Chesterfield Resident Mr David John Boyer of Grangewood has passed away, aged 70.
David was a former joiner for Adlingtons, worked at Business Express, later a van driver for Pathology Services at NHS.
David was a season ticket holder at Chesterfield FC. He was interested in DIY, holidays, spending time with friends, family and dog Millie.
David is survived by his wife Kathleen Boyer, daughter Cathryn, sons Shaun and Martin, four grandchildren and a large and loving family.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium Chapel followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020