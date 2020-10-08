|
Mr David Edward Brignull WINGERWORTH Mr David Edward Brignull of Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, passed away at home, aged 83 years.
Born in West Ham David was a local resident for 53 years.
Until retirement he was a Finance Manager for British Rail.
David was predeceased by his wife Rosa and leaves behind his daughter Jane, sons David and Peter, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield on Tuesday, 13th October at 2.10 pm
Funeral Directors:
J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane,
Wingerworth, S42 6TY
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020