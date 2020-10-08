Home

Notice Condolences

David Brignull Notice
Mr David Edward Brignull WINGERWORTH Mr David Edward Brignull of Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, passed away at home, aged 83 years.
Born in West Ham David was a local resident for 53 years.
Until retirement he was a Finance Manager for British Rail.
David was predeceased by his wife Rosa and leaves behind his daughter Jane, sons David and Peter, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield on Tuesday, 13th October at 2.10 pm
Funeral Directors:
J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane,
Wingerworth, S42 6TY
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
