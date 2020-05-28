|
Mr David Clements Chesterfield Mr David Clements passed away on Tuesday 19th May 2020 peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
He was a kind and loving husband and a caring father, uncle, granddad and great granddad, the life and sole of the party.
David was born in Chesterfield, a devout Roman Catholic attending St Hugh's Church, Newbold, he was loved by all in the parish.
A retired long distance lorry driver, David enjoyed photography and first day issue stamp collecting as a hobby. He loved to play a game of dominoes 'provided he could win'!
David enjoyed life to the full and made everyone happy where ever he went and was loved by everyone he met. He loved the company of children and his grandchildren and his love for them was infectious. Not a single person could ever say a bad word about him and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
Rest in peace and may the Lord be with him.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday June 5th at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020