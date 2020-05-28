Home

Mr David Houghton Clowne Mr David Walmsley Houghton, Clowne resident, passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 87.
Born in Warrington, David was a local resident for 70 years.
Other than his national service, David worked as a railway man all of his life until his retirement.
David enjoyed playing cricket earlier in his years and he liked touring in his caravan. Later in life he enjoyed bowls, gardening and caravanning in Skegness.
David was predeceased by his wife Joan, he is survived by his children Richard and Angela, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday June 3rd at Brimington Crematorium at 12pm.
Funeral Directors:
Co-op funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020
