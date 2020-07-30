Home

B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
David Longden

David Longden Notice
Mr David Michael Longden Calow Mr David Michael Longden of Calow has passed away peacefully at home, aged 81.
Born in Chesterfield, David has been a lifelong local resident.
David worked as an Electronic Engineer- Permic Lighting until his retirement.
David enjoyed Rotary, photography, electronics, travel and spending time with family.
David leaves behind his wife Diana Longden, daughter Dawn and son Derren, grandson Heath-David.
Funeral Service took place on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
