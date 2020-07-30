|
|
|
Mr David Michael Longden Calow Mr David Michael Longden of Calow has passed away peacefully at home, aged 81.
Born in Chesterfield, David has been a lifelong local resident.
David worked as an Electronic Engineer- Permic Lighting until his retirement.
David enjoyed Rotary, photography, electronics, travel and spending time with family.
David leaves behind his wife Diana Longden, daughter Dawn and son Derren, grandson Heath-David.
Funeral Service took place on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020