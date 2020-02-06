|
Mr David Prince Stonedge Mr David Prince, of Stonedge, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 71.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 40 years, David was a farmer and butcher.
His interests included breeding pedigree sheep, football and boxing.
David leaves his wife Sylvia, son Matthew, grandson Thomas.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 19, 2020, Ashover Church, at 12noon, followed by interment. Relaxed dresscode.
Family flowers only please, donations to Helen's Trust and Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020